Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (30)
Map Pin Small Anchorage, AK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD

Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Sparks works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sparks' Office Locations

  1
    Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic
    4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 514-0686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

ACL Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
ACL Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain

ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Very good and timely Dr.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1639217763
    Education & Certifications

    • Unm Hospital
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sparks works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Sparks’s profile.

    Dr. Sparks has seen patients for ACL Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

