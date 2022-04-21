Dr. Bradley Storm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Storm, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Storm, MD
Dr. Bradley Storm, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Storm's Office Locations
Brad Storm, MD FACS23351 Prairie Star Pkwy Ste A275, Lenexa, KS 66227 Directions (913) 815-4701
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Storm is an experienced and skilled cosmetic surgeon. He is patient, laid back and helpful. His nursing and reception staff are awesome. You always feel welcome and cared about. In 2017 I had breast implants from another surgeon. They never laid correctly and I developed capsular contracture. I found Dr. Storm who performed a capsulectomy, implant exchange and a breast lift. I am over 6 months post surgery and very happy that I found Dr. Storm and his staff. I only wish I had found him initially. If you are considering cosmetic surgery, you do not need to search farther than Dr. Storms office. I cannot express my gratitude enough.
About Dr. Bradley Storm, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ilinois University / Plastic Surgery
- Medical College of Ohio
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana
- Plastic Surgery
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Storm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storm.
