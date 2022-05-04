Dr. Bradley Straka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Straka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Straka, MD is a Dermatologist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Straka works at
Locations
-
1
Highlander Dermatology2607 N Grandview Blvd Ste 125, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 290-4540
-
2
Brookfield13800 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 754-4488Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Straka?
I travel many miles to see Dr. Straka. In addition to his expertise in dermatology he has great knowledge of diseases and explains how they can affect the skin. He looks at the whole person and shows compassion for his patients.
About Dr. Bradley Straka, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326031964
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- St Lukes Medical
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Straka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Straka works at
Dr. Straka has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Straka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Straka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.