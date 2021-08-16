Overview of Dr. Bradley Strong, MD

Dr. Bradley Strong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Strong works at Strong Eye Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.