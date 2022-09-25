Dr. Bradley Sumrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Sumrall, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Sumrall, MD
Dr. Bradley Sumrall, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Central Georgia Cancer Care800 1st St Ste 410, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As with any disease, do your own research so you can ask pertinent questions. After extensive research, I had many many questions. Dr. Sumrall was very knowledgeable and explained every detail of my treatment, my disease, and answered every question. I am pleased to have this professional hematologist / oncologist as my doctor. Phyllis
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Sumrall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumrall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumrall has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumrall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumrall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumrall.
