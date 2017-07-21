See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD

Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Szutz works at Alaska Oral Surgery Group PC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Szutz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Oral Surgery Group PC
    1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 265, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 520-8997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Dentofacial Anomalies
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Szutz?

Jul 21, 2017
I needed four impacted wisdom teeth removed and chose Dr. Szutz. I was very nervous about the procedure but Dr.Szutz made my oral surgery very prompt and comfertable. They gave me clear post-op instructions and to my delight Dr.Szutz prescribes chlorhedxidine gluconate oral rinse. BIG PLUS PREVENTING DRY SOCKETS and did not tell me to just gargle salt water. My recovery has been easy with no infections. If you need wisdom teeth removed GO HERE!!!
Jerret in Anchorage, AK — Jul 21, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Szutz to family and friends

Dr. Szutz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Szutz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD.

About Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760619118
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • T. William Evans Facial Aesthetic Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Szutz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Szutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Szutz works at Alaska Oral Surgery Group PC in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Szutz’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Szutz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szutz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.