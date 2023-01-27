Dr. Bradley Tamler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Tamler, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Tamler, MD
Dr. Bradley Tamler, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tamler works at
Dr. Tamler's Office Locations
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, competent, thorough, consciencious. In early 2021 Dr. Tamler and his team had successfully treated me for a high grade, aggressive type of prostate cancer by radiation. Recently I was diagnosed with NSCLC left lower lobe lung cancer and I again I entrust with confidence my radiation treatment to Dr. Tamler and his team at CHOMP. Laszlo Horvath (patient)
About Dr. Bradley Tamler, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740375575
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamler works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamler.
