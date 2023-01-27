Overview of Dr. Bradley Tamler, MD

Dr. Bradley Tamler, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tamler works at O.P.I.S. in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.