Dr. Bradley Thaemert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaemert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Thaemert, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Thaemert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Dr. Thaemert works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Institute911 E 20th St Ste 700, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 334-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thaemert?
Very compassionate and caring…
About Dr. Bradley Thaemert, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083688279
Education & Certifications
- La Crosse Lutheran Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thaemert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thaemert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thaemert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaemert works at
Dr. Thaemert has seen patients for Appendicitis, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaemert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaemert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaemert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaemert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaemert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.