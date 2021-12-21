Overview

Dr. Bradley Thaemert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. Thaemert works at Surgical Institute Of South Dakota in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.