Overview of Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD

Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine.



Dr. Thuro works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.