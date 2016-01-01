Dr. Bradley Tinkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Tinkle, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Tinkle, MD
Dr. Bradley Tinkle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Tinkle works at
Dr. Tinkle's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Cardiology Inc8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-5288
-
2
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tinkle?
About Dr. Bradley Tinkle, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831120229
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tinkle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tinkle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tinkle works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.