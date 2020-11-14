Dr. Bradley Tourtlotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tourtlotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Tourtlotte, MD
Dr. Bradley Tourtlotte, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Delta Radiology Medical Group Inc10200 Trinity Pkwy Ste 204, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (209) 233-3004
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
My husband broke his big toe and went to see Dr. Tourlotte at the urgent care. My husband really liked this doctor. The Dr told him his toe was broken and there's not much they can do but give him some good pain medication ice it and let it heal on its own. Which could take up to 8 weeks maybe more. He gave him his business card and told him to text him his number for disability and he will get it done right away. And he did. My husband hates going to the doctor i literally have to force him to go but he said if Dr tourtlotte was his regular doctor he wouldn't mind going to the doctor when he needs to.
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902955859
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
