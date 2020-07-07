Dr. Bradley Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Tran, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
Emas Spine and Brain4085 University Blvd S Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 448-4180
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
I feel so much better and happy seeing the doctor here at EMAS!!!! Thank you!!!
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1366445991
- Stanford University
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Uci Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- West Chester University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.