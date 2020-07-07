See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Bradley Tran, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Tran, MD

Dr. Bradley Tran, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Tran works at Emas Spine & Brain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

    Emas Spine and Brain
    4085 University Blvd S Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 448-4180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2020
    I feel so much better and happy seeing the doctor here at EMAS!!!! Thank you!!!
    Rose — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Bradley Tran, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1366445991
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Uci Med Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • West Chester University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Emas Spine & Brain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

