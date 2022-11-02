Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi.
Dr. Trivax works at
Locations
Island Fertility500 Commack Rd Unit 202, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 638-4600Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my first appointment (12/20) with Dr. Trivax, to my now eight month old rainbow baby. Dr. Trivax is extremely patient, knowledgeable and understanding, appointments were very precise and straightforward with him. I went to three fertility doctors before finding Dr. Trivax, one of the best decisions I ever made was to visit Dr. Trivax at Stonybrook Fertility Center. Staff was extremely friendly and helpful throughout the entire ivf process.
About Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1558486050
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivax has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivax has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trivax speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivax.
