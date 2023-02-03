See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (160)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD

Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Vaughn works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations

    Edwards Mill
    3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-5600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office
    1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Raleigh Orthopedic Clinic
    3515 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-5600

  • Rex Hospital
  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Avascular Necrosis

Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 03, 2023
    Doctor Halloway told me once that if he needed knee surgery he would want Dr. Vaughn to do it. We discussed my upcoming surgery today and he answered my questions and made me feel less nervous about going ahead with the procedure.
    — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003819780
    Education & Certifications

    • St Anthony Hospital - Ohio State University
    • University of California San Francisco
    • U Ill/Cook Co Hosps
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • University Of Illinois
