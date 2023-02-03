Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD
Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations
-
1
Edwards Mill3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Raleigh Orthopedic Clinic3515 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
Doctor Halloway told me once that if he needed knee surgery he would want Dr. Vaughn to do it. We discussed my upcoming surgery today and he answered my questions and made me feel less nervous about going ahead with the procedure.
About Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1003819780
Education & Certifications
- St Anthony Hospital - Ohio State University
- University of California San Francisco
- U Ill/Cook Co Hosps
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.