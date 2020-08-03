See All General Surgeons in Cypress, TX
Dr. Bradley Waggoner, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bradley Waggoner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 540, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 912-3500
  2. 2
    Hca Houston Healthcare North Cypress
    21214 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 640-8373
  3. 3
    Surgical Group of the Woodlands
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-8400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Hospital
    9250 Pinecroft Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 897-7590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Bradley Waggoner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295833796
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Waggoner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waggoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waggoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waggoner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waggoner.

