Dr. Bradley Wajda, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Bradley Wajda, DO
Dr. Bradley Wajda, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Fresno Dental Beechwood3585 W Beechwood Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93711
Saint Agnes Medical Center
Great Doctor, very helpful and knowledgeable.
Psychiatry
36 years of experience
English
OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Psychiatry
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wajda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wajda.
