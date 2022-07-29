Overview

Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Greeley Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital.



Dr. Wargo works at Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Spinal Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.