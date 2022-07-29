Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Greeley Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital.
Dr. Wargo works at
Locations
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis55 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 669-4447Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Southaven7900 Airways Blvd Bldg A6, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 669-4443Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Wargo is a caring doctor who was willing to listen to me about my pain.He has a great bedside manner which goes a long way with me. He explained my condition in terms I could understand . I would highly recommend Doctor Wargo and the clinic
About Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO
- Pain Management
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447241021
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson-U Tex
- The University Of Kansas Med Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- The University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wargo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wargo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wargo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wargo has seen patients for Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Spinal Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wargo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wargo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wargo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wargo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wargo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.