Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Warner, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Warner, MD
Dr. Bradley Warner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Dr. Warner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Warner's Office Locations
-
1
Willamette Urology PC2973 12th St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 561-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warner?
When you are a male and go to a urologist, you want two things in particular: (1) you want a competent physician and (2) you want someone who is gentle and kind. I had my first appointment with Dr. Warner yesterday, and he was BOTH! I moved to Salem about a year ago, and one of the things I dreaded was "breaking in" a different urologist than the one I had for 20 years. I found out, very quickly, that was one anxiety in moving that was removed completely. Dr. Warner is friendly, competent, patient, willing to discuss treatment possibilities, and willing to answer all the questions I had. I highly recommend Dr. Warner, and I was in his office because I am a two-time bladder cancer survivor, so I need to have a cystoscopy once a year. He met and exceeded my greatest expectations. Don't hesitate to take advantage of this outstanding urologist in Salem, Oregon.
About Dr. Bradley Warner, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417100405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner works at
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.