Dr. Bradley Waterman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Waterman, MD
Dr. Bradley Waterman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Waterman works at
Dr. Waterman's Office Locations
Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City1060 E 100 S Ste 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (435) 264-5579MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City24 S 1100 E Ste 105, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 695-9896
Middleton Urology6360 S 3000 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5580MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Urology - Murray5323 S Woodrow St Ste 203, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5581
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waterman was already my urologist when he discerned that I had an enlargement in my prostate. He provided clear/calm comments during the biopsy procedure and then communicated the news of a cancer diagnosis with appropriate forthrightness. He worked with a recommended oncologist prior to and during the final Brachy Therapy procedures. His guidance to pursue this avenue of treatment proved to be the least invasive option, and his follow-ups were always appropriately concise summaries of the latest lab data. His genial clear manner provided a helpful realism in pre-treatment and post-procedure conversations.
About Dr. Bradley Waterman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1699718809
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.