Overview of Dr. Bradley Waterman, MD

Dr. Bradley Waterman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Waterman works at Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.