Overview of Dr. Bradley Weisner, MD

Dr. Bradley Weisner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Weisner works at Urology Specialists/Carolinas in Matthews, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.