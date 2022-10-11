Overview of Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM

Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Whitaker works at Desert Podiatric Medical Specialists in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.