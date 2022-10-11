Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Desert Podiatric Medical Specialists2163 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-0800
Oro Valley Dermatology12460 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 110, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 575-0800
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 575-0800
Northwest Tucson Surgery Center6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Whitaker for about 12 years & I will never go to another Podiatrist! He is so kind, thorough and yet friendly enough to help you understand your situation! I highly recommend him to anyone experiencing foot issues!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitaker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whitaker speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.