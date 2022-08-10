See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middletown, NY
Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD

Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Wiener works at Orange Regional Medical Group in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiener's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middletown Office
    75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 135, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 692-6224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1033110895
    Education & Certifications

    • Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiener works at Orange Regional Medical Group in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wiener’s profile.

    Dr. Wiener has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

