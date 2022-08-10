Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD
Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener's Office Locations
Middletown Office75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 135, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-6224
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I needed an honest examination before my trial. You barely looked at me, did not evaluate my injury and you wrote up a report with not even examining me. It was truly shocking to know that you got paid for it. I traveled from Florida to get this substandard evaluation.
About Dr. Bradley Wiener, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1033110895
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- New York Medical College
- Franklin and Marshall College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiener speaks Hebrew.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.