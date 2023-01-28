Dr. Bradley Wills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Wills, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Wills, MD
Dr. Bradley Wills, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital.
Dr. Wills works at
Dr. Wills' Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Madison Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wills preformed my total knee replacement and I am very happy with the results. He then gave me incentive to work hard on my rehabilitation. Thank you Dr Wills and Dr Davis.
About Dr. Bradley Wills, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1427477686
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Ortho Clinic
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of The South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wills has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wills accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wills works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.