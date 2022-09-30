Dr. Bradley Wrubel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrubel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Wrubel, MD
Dr. Bradley Wrubel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 110, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-8140
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wrubel believed my brother had a rare condition and referred us to a specialist at Stanford. Since then, we learned many doctors are not astute enough to recognize this. I credit Dr. Wrubel for getting my brother on the road to recovery.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Fairview University Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Wrubel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wrubel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wrubel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wrubel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrubel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrubel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrubel.
