Overview of Dr. Bradley Wrubel, MD

Dr. Bradley Wrubel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Wrubel works at Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.