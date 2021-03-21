Dr. Bradley Zins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Zins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Zins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic, Billings Clinic and Washakie Medical Center.
Locations
Billings Clinic801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2501Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Associates, PA, Hickory, NC415 N Center St Ste 300, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 328-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beartooth Billings Clinic
- Billings Clinic
- Washakie Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable. Great doctor. Listened to my concerns and didn't rush our appt. Took my concerns seriously and helped me. Great communication with me. I would recommend.
About Dr. Bradley Zins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zins has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.