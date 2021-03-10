Dr. Bradly Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradly Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradly Goodman, MD
Dr. Bradly Goodman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Alabama Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine Associates P C.1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Princeton Baptist - GME Program701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 783-3000
Trace Crossings Family Medicine PC118 Mars Hill Rd, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 228-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been using Dr. Goodman for years! We recommend him highly! He is a straight shooter and goes over all of your options with you! Very Professional!
About Dr. Bradly Goodman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.