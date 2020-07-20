Overview

Dr. Brady Martin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelley, ID. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Physicians & Surgeons Clinic of Shelley in Shelley, ID with other offices in Pocatello, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.