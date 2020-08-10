Overview

Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Yadlapalli works at BRAHMANANDA R YADLAPALLI, MD in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.