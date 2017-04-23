See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Burlingame, CA
Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD

Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Agrawal works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Compare with other Clinical Neurophysiologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lidia Brown, MD
Dr. Lidia Brown, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mills-peninsula Health Services
    1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Agrawal?

    Apr 23, 2017
    Dr. Agrawal was very patient when he diagnosed my multiple sclerosis. I could not stop crying because I thought my life was over. Two years later I am doing fine with the disease. I would definitely recommend Dr. Argawal for his neuology and people skills.
    Glenda Clark in Santa Clara, CA — Apr 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Agrawal to family and friends

    Dr. Agrawal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Agrawal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD.

    About Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326269515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA. View the full address on Dr. Agrawal’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.