Offers telehealth
Dr. Brajesh Bhatla, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Brajesh Bhatla MD PA4402 E Sesame Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 412-1125
Mercedes Dialysis1307 Cameron St, Mercedes, TX 78570 Directions (956) 514-2596
Us Renal Care San Benito Dialysis910 N Mccullough St, San Benito, TX 78586 Directions (956) 399-4037
Valley Baptist Harlingen Dialysis2220 Haine Dr Ste 40, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 364-2789
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good attitude... knowledgeable, respectful and understanding!
About Dr. Brajesh Bhatla, MB BS
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- AIIMS-All India Inst Med Sci
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bhatla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatla has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatla speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatla.
