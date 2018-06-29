Dr. Bramham Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bramham Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bramham Reddy, MD
Dr. Bramham Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
East Texas Hematology & Oncology1202 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 637-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Thank you to Dr Roberts at Temple Cancer Center in Lufkin, Dr. Reddy, my oncologist and his staff who worked in conjunction with Dr Roberts and Dr Bassin. I want to acknowledge the superior care I have received over the past year and a half. I couldn't have had better care and attention. and I am SOOOOOOO grateful! BUT MOST OF ALL to shout the praises for the nurses at the chemo center with their unflagging real cheerfulness, affection,and respect week after week, patient after patient. They ar
About Dr. Bramham Reddy, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447274501
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.