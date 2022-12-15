Overview of Dr. Brandan Kramer, MD

Dr. Brandan Kramer, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Kramer works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.