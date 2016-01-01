Overview of Dr. Brandee Grooms, MD

Dr. Brandee Grooms, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Grooms works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.