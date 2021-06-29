See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cumming, GA
Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Urrutia works at Russell Medical Center in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Russell Medical Center
    4355 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 771-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Head and Neck Pain
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sore Throat
Splinting
Sprain
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 29, 2021
    I usually see Amanda for my visits and she confers with Dr. Russell. The office is well equipped and staffed, and I feel I receive excellent, thoughtful care. Working with Dr. Urrutia and her staff, I have been able to improve my already very good health.
    Robert C. — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851552053
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urrutia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urrutia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urrutia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urrutia works at Russell Medical Center in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Dr. Urrutia’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrutia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrutia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrutia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrutia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

