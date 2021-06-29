Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urrutia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Urrutia works at
Locations
Russell Medical Center4355 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 771-5050
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I usually see Amanda for my visits and she confers with Dr. Russell. The office is well equipped and staffed, and I feel I receive excellent, thoughtful care. Working with Dr. Urrutia and her staff, I have been able to improve my already very good health.
About Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851552053
Education & Certifications
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urrutia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urrutia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urrutia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urrutia works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrutia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrutia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrutia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrutia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.