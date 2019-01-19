Overview

Dr. Branden Hunter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pooler, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Hunter works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of Savannah, PC in Pooler, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.