Dr. Branden Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Branden Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Branden Hunter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pooler, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hunter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants Of Savannah, PC101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr Ste E310, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 354-9447
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunter?
Dr Hunter is a very informative doctor he takes the time to answer questions and discuss any concerns.
About Dr. Branden Hunter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093717985
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.