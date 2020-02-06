Dr. Brandi Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandi Adams, MD
Dr. Brandi Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 801-7330
Diabetes Endocrine & Osteoporosis Specialists10320 Mallard Creek Rd Ste 260, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 801-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adams is the best. She made me feel so comfortable. She took the time to listen and answer all of my questions. When I went for my surgery I was very nervous to say the least. She was absolutely great. When I came out of surgery I had no pain at all. I would recommend her to any woman. Thanks you Dr. Adams.
About Dr. Brandi Adams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.