Dr. Brandi Addison, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandi Addison, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma).

Dr. Addison works at Thomas Spann Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Spann Clinic
    7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 324-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Gestational Diabetes
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Gestational Diabetes
Thyroid Goiter

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 20, 2017
    Very knowledgeable. Actually listened to me and took what I had to say into consideration. Would recommend!
    Trish P in Houston — Sep 20, 2017
    About Dr. Brandi Addison, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891115275
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Corpus Christi Res Prgm
    Residency
    Internship
    • Corpus Christi Osteopath
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Arkansas Pine Bluff
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandi Addison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Addison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Addison works at Thomas Spann Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Addison’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Addison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

