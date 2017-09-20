Dr. Brandi Addison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Addison, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandi Addison, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma).
Dr. Addison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas Spann Clinic7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (903) 324-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Addison?
Very knowledgeable. Actually listened to me and took what I had to say into consideration. Would recommend!
About Dr. Brandi Addison, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891115275
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Corpus Christi Res Prgm
- Corpus Christi Osteopath
- School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma)
- University Of Arkansas Pine Bluff
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addison works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Addison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.