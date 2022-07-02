Dr. Brandi Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandi Baker, MD
Dr. Brandi Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Advanced Diabetes Treatment Centers of1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-9500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker is wonderful
About Dr. Brandi Baker, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1003298852
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of Alabama
- Neurology
