Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Bay City, MI
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM

Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine- Cleveland, OH.

Dr. Brechtelsbauer works at Mid-Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brechtelsbauer's Office Locations

    Mid-Michigan Foot And Ankle Center
    316 S Columbian St, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 686-2331

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386904035
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren, Mich.
    Medical Education
    • Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine- Cleveland, OH
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brechtelsbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brechtelsbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brechtelsbauer works at Mid-Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Bay City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brechtelsbauer’s profile.

    Dr. Brechtelsbauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brechtelsbauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brechtelsbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brechtelsbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

