Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM
Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine- Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Brechtelsbauer's Office Locations
Mid-Michigan Foot And Ankle Center316 S Columbian St, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 686-2331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
About Dr. Brandi Brechtelsbauer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1386904035
Education & Certifications
- St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren, Mich.
- Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine- Cleveland, OH
- Michigan State University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Brechtelsbauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brechtelsbauer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brechtelsbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
