Overview of Dr. Brandi Derrick, MD

Dr. Brandi Derrick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Derrick works at Lexington Internists Irmo in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.