Dr. Brandi Hardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Hardin, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandi Hardin, MD
Dr. Brandi Hardin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They completed their residency with Greenville Hospital System|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Hardin works at
Dr. Hardin's Office Locations
-
1
Summerville Women s Care342 Brighton Park Blvd Ste C, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (854) 212-8586Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advicare
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice VIP Care Plus
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardin?
I have been a patient of Dr. Hardin’s for over a decade. Down to earth, prompt, courteous, willing to answer questions, and hears your concerns.
About Dr. Brandi Hardin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891740510
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardin works at
Dr. Hardin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.