Dr. Brandi Kenner-Bell, MD
Dr. Brandi Kenner-Bell, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6060
Lurie Childrens New Lenox Op1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (312) 227-6060
Childrens Outpatient Svs of Westchester2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 227-6060
She’s phenomenal
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
