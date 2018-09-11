Overview

Dr. Brandi Kenner-Bell, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital



Dr. Kenner-Bell works at ANN & ROBERT H LURIE CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL and Westchester, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.