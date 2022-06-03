Dr. McGehee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandi McGehee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandi McGehee, MD
Dr. Brandi McGehee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS.
Dr. McGehee works at
Dr. McGehee's Office Locations
Sanders Clinic for Women PA1041 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-8754
- 2 495 S Gloster St Ste M2, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-8754
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor, very attentive listening to what you have to ask and say to her. I hated when I moved away and wished I could've taken her with me!!! Love love love her!!!
About Dr. Brandi McGehee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGehee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGehee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGehee works at
Dr. McGehee has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGehee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGehee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGehee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGehee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGehee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.