Overview of Dr. Brandi Wilson, MD

Dr. Brandi Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Sunflower Medical Group in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Leavenworth, KS and Shawnee, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.