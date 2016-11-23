Overview

Dr. Brandie Metz, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.



Dr. Metz works at Pediatric Dermatology of Orange County in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.