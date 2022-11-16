See All Family Doctors in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Brandon Allen, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (55)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandon Allen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at Granger Medical West Jordan in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Granger Medical West Jordan
    3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 569-5520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Boil
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Injuries
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Very friendly and takes the time to listen excellent doctor.
    Todd Anthony — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Brandon Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952333106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
