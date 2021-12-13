Dr. Brandon Ayres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Ayres, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Ayres, MD
Dr. Brandon Ayres, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ayres' Office Locations
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants100 Presidential Blvd Ste 200, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (215) 922-2455
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ayars is the ultimate professional yet has a very caring and compassionate manner and concern for his patients. I have been his surgical patient through several cornea transplants and would highly recommend him!! I am most grateful to him for saving my sight.
About Dr. Brandon Ayres, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
- University Pa/Presbyterian Med Ctr
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayres has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.