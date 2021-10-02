Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Baker, DO
Overview of Dr. Brandon Baker, DO
Dr. Brandon Baker, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Bregman Medical Group1550 Madruga Ave Ste 406, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 740-3340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
By far the most compassionate/respectful/honest Doctor there is. 5 Stars! He is there…To help..when you need!
About Dr. Brandon Baker, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528450665
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
