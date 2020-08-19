See All Podiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Roseville, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM

Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Barrett works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM
Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM
5.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM
Dr. Tara Harrington, DPM
3.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Barrett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center
    1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 784-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Arthroscopy
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?

    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Barrett is my podiatry surgeon. I couldn't have asked for a more caring and professional young man. On each of my appointments, Dr. Barrett has shown his concern and best recommendations for a positive outcome. He is the best in the field of Podiatry. I am living proof of that. I appreciate all he has done to save my foot from being amputated (I'm diabetic). He really cares. Dr. Barrett is a blessing to me. Patricia
    Patricia Ann Valencia — Aug 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barrett to family and friends

    Dr. Barrett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barrett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM.

    About Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477996155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barrett’s profile.

    Dr. Barrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brandon Barrett, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.