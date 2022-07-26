Dr. Beaber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Beaber, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Beaber, MD
Dr. Brandon Beaber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine.
Kaiser Permanente Orchard Radiologydiagnostic Imaging9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 461-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
After my beloved neuro retired I had little success & some severe disappointments with a replacement until I saw YouTube videos from Dr Beaber. He's very accessible & I was face to face in a very short time. He's exactly like he is on YouTube. Easily approachable, interested, attentive, patient, super knowledgeable but not pushy & in love with with his craft & its study which is priceless! An overall breath of fresh air. He listened & asked (omg!) to hear my stories & experiences from onset, lock in, death,resuscitated & life now including hopes and expectations. He dug through my chart and images making correlations, which he found and showed me during the course of the conversation! Not once did his eyes glaze over or did he look at me with the usual look of disbelief when you tell them something they haven't seen before (even when my cycle brain fog had me wandering). I've worked many years in the medical field, bedside Manor coupled with actual capability & you've found a Rockstar
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Usc University Hospital
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Beaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.